Michigan lottery club claims $1.8M Lotto 47 jackpot after 20 years of playing together

A Genesee County Lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing the Lottery together for 20 years.

Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn June 18: 02-04-06-17-31-36. They bought the winning ticket at Tom’s Market, located at 465 South Street in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.

“A co-worker and I started a Lottery club about 20 years ago,” said the club’s representative. “There are currently five of us in the club and we take turns purchasing a ticket each week.

“One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket. We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom’s Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!”

Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery club visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. They chose to receive their prize as one lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“We are still in shock! Winning is life-changing for all of us,” said a club member.

