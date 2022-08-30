Clare County Animal Control works to rescue dog trapped on island

Animal control is working to rescue a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County.

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control is working to rescue a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County.

Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog with a drone.

Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.

“We did not want to push her too hard, as you can see in the picture, we do not want to exhaust her too much, it could kill her,” Dodson said.

Dodson said they called Harrison Lumber, who will donate pallets so officers can make a better path to an open area on the island. They said they will set a trap for a few days and if that doesn’t work animal control will call for volunteers.

“You will get wet and you will sink in spot to the knee, bring something to help you walk,” Dodson said.

Dodson said the dog has been out there for at least 12 days.

You can check the shelter’s Facebook page for more information.

Read: Parvo blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan: What pet owners should know