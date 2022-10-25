2 Upper Peninsula restaurants named among best ‘quick bites’ in US

MUNISING, Mich. – Two Michigan restaurants have landed themselves on Trip Advisor’s list of “Top Quick Bites” in the United States for 2022.

And it just so happens that both of those restaurants are in the city of Munising in the Upper Peninsula.

Trip Advisor is recognizing the best “fast casual meals when you’re on the go” as part of their Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best series. A number of quick eateries were named around the country, including well-known spots like In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles, which ranked 17th, and Portillo’s Hot Dogs in Chicago, which ranked ninth.

Over in Michigan: Muldoons, located at M-28 and Portage Street, was ranked No. 8 out of 25 quick-bite stops. The spot is known for its fresh pasties.

Ranking 24th on the list is Eh! Burger, also located in Munising in the area of M-28 and Elm Avenue.

Coming in at No. 1 is Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City, followed by BirdHouse in Arizona as No. 2, and Steak Shack in Honolulu as No. 3.

Click here to see Travel Advisor’s full list.

