Don’t drive impaired: How Michigan drivers can get a free ride, tow this holiday season

The AAA is once again working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holiday season through its Tow to Go program.

When someone calls for Tow to Go, AAA sends a tow truck to take the caller and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

The Tow to Go program starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023. The service is free for everyone, but the AAA said it should be treated as a last resort. You do not have to be an AAA member to use the service.

According to the AAA, they have offered the service during major holidays for nearly 25 years and have removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

AAA expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel in history. According to data from the NHTSA, from Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving-related deaths nationwide.

“‘Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

What to know about the Tow to Go program

It is free and available to AAA members and non-members. The tow truck can take one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

You cannot schedule an appointment in advance. The program is meant to be used as a safety net for people that did not plan ahead.

In some cases, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired person a safe ride home. The program may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

You can call for a Tow to Go ride by calling 855-286-9246.

