Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking, served time in prison

If you are a victim of human trafficking or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888-373-7888, or text 233733.

A woman who served time in prison for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.

She was trafficked from the age of 15, until she was 36 years old. She was convicted of several crimes and served her time.

“Everything on my record is related to human trafficking. From the theft, to concealed weapons and all of that, was related to human trafficking. A lot of that I was made to do from my pimps,” King said. “It was either I do what he says or I would get beaten,” King said earlier this year.

According to Gongwer, Whitmer issued pardons on Thursday (Dec. 22). She granted 22 requests for clemency based on recommendations from the Michigan Parole Board.

King is currently an advocate for human trafficking survivors and serves on the board of the National Survivor Network. She founded a home for sex trafficking survivors in Grand Rapids.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and former AG Bill Schuette both supported the pardon, according to Gongwer.

Support for human trafficking survivors

Leveraging the Law to Empower the Enslaved - The Joseph Project: The Joseph Project is a nonprofit organization that connects human trafficking survivors with pro bono legal services. It is inspired by the Biblical account of history’s earliest recorded survivor, who transitioned from exploitation to empowerment (Genesis 37-50).

Sacred Beginnings - Boldly declaring freedom: Supporting victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Grand Rapids, Michigan and beyond.

If you suspect that any child or adult is a victim, or is at risk of becoming a victim, call 855-444-3911 any time day or night. If the individual is in imminent danger, immediately call 911. Click here to learn more about human trafficking from the State of Michigan.