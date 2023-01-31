Unidentified: Human jawbone found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A human jawbone was found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago and investigators still do not know who it belongs to.

The jawbone was found in Lake Michigan in the Grand Haven area on Jan. 29, 2008.

Investigators do not know if the jawbone belongs to a female or male, but they do believe it was a person over the age of 18.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4680.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.