Mackinaw Mill Creek best Michigan campground, survey results show

Michigan is home to 103 state parks and recreation areas, which hold more than 1,000 campsites across the Great Lakes State.

With different, yet beautiful, views in all corners of the state, it’s hard to say which campground is the best in Michigan. But the camping Michiganders have spoken, and one campsite in particular was obviously the most popular.

Last week, we asked our viewers to fill out a survey asking what their favorite Michigan campsite is and why.

So, what’s the best campsite in Michigan?

According to respondents, the best campsite in Michigan is the Mackinaw Mill Creek campground in Mackinaw City. The campground, which is reportedly surrounded by “thousands of acres of wilderness,” boasts itself as “Michigan’s number one tourist destination.” Our viewers most commonly described the camping grounds as clean with beautiful views, friendly staff and lots to do for people of all ages.

Ad

Dozens of respondents said Mackinaw Mill Creek Camping is their favorite spot to camp in Michigan, but dozens and dozens of other campgrounds were also named -- though only a few were mentioned by more than one person.

Here are the other most popular Michigan campsites, according to survey respondents:

Ludington State Park, Ludington

Holiday Camping Resort, New Era

Alcona State Park, Glennie

Interlochen State Park, Grand Traverse County

Camp Dearborn, Milford

Fort Wilkins State Park, Copper Harbor

Port Crescent State Park, Port Austin

Happy camping!

Before you go camping ...