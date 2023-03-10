Michigan man charged after threatening members of LGBTQ community, government officials

SEBEWAING, Mich. – The FBI has charged a 30-year-old man from Sebewaing with illegally possessing firearms after uncovering threats he made against government officials and members of the LGBTQ+ community on YouTube.

The FBI has uncovered new death threats made against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other government officials, including President Joe Biden, by a 30-year-old man from Sebewaing in Huron County.

Randall Robert Burka came to the attention of the FBI after making various threats on YouTube to kill FBI agents, members of the LGBTQ community, and government officials.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI was tipped off to threats made by Burka on YouTube. Burka allegedly posted threats such as “I’m going to kill these democrats Biden deserves to die,” “I’m going to kill LGBTQ freaks and same America,” and “I’m more than willing to kill Whitmer and I do live in Michigan.”

Burka’s mother purchased four guns for him within the last year, according to the FBI. Burka was prohibited from possessing firearms after being involuntarily committed for mental health treatment in 2012.

This latest case of anti-government extremism comes two years after the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Whitmer.

At this time, Gov. Whitmer’s office has no comment.

Burka is now charged with illegally possessing firearms, and if convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.