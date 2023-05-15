Search underway for Michigan prisoner mistakenly released from Ohio jail

Authorities are searching for Michigan prisoner Christopher Bibbs Jr., 21, who was incorrectly released from an Ohio county jail on March 23, 2023. He is believed to be in the Detroit area. Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Authorities are searching for a Michigan prisoner who was transported to an Ohio jail and incorrectly released from there in March.

Law enforcement are working with the Michigan Department of Corrections to locate Christopher Bibbs Jr., a 21-year-old man who is currently serving a 4-10-year prison sentence for carjacking in Wayne County. He has been serving time at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer since May 2022, before recently being transported to a jail in Warren County, Ohio, to appear in court on different charges.

According to MDOC, Bibbs faces charges in Ohio for “improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and providing false information to police.” The Ohio jail reportedly incorrectly released Bibbs from their custody on March 23, and the man left on foot and has been missing since.

Officials say authorities immediately began searching for Bibbs, and have been working with his family to try to locate him, but have been unsuccessful. Bibbs is believed to be in the Detroit area, and authorities are hoping the public can help locate him.

Bibbs is described as standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. He reportedly has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “only the strong survive.” A photo of Bibbs can be seen above.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911 or a tip hotline at 844-362-8477. Officials urge the public not to approach Bibbs if they encounter him.