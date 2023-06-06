Carp Lake man accused of possessing child sexually abusive material

CARP LAKE, Mich. – A Carp Lake man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexually abusive material after officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Michigan State Police said they arrested Donavan Patrick Dougherty, 33 of Carp Lake, on accusations of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and other charges. The “aggravated” portion of the charge means Dougherty could potentially receive a more serious punishment, if convicted.

An investigation into Dougherty was launched after officials received a tip from NCMEC.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of possession of sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Dougherty was arraigned Friday, June 2, at 90th Judicial District Court.