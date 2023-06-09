‘It smells like death’: Adrian residents want answers as egg smell lingers from manufacturing plant

Adrian residents have been plugging their noses and raising their voices over the continuing smell from a powdered egg manufacturing plant. A small group gathered outside the Crimson Holdings plant on Thursday (June 8) to protest the stench.

ADRIAN, Mich. – Adrian residents have been plugging their noses and raising their voices over the continuing smell from a powdered egg manufacturing plant.

“It smells like death,” Jason Douglass said. “Some people may smell rotten eggs, but by the time it gets to our house, it actually smells like a dead animal carcass.”

Residents have been dealing with it for more than a year, during which time the company has received violations from the state and been involved in an ongoing legal battle.

Douglass’ young daughters said the smell was ruining their summer because they couldn’t roast marshmallows outside due to the odor.

With picket signs in hand, the group came face-to-face with two people representing Crimson Holdings through a PR firm.

The representatives listened to concerns and handed out water bottles with the company’s website information about the odor.

The webpage lists the company’s steps to address the issue and what still needs to be done.

However, residents were tired of waiting and said measures like limiting production hours and building a higher smokestack had not helped the odor.

“I think they’re just stalling until winter until we go back into the house, but we’re not going back into the house,” one resident said.

Local 4 contacted Crimson Holdings for comment but has yet to hear back.

