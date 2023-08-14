2 Nigerian men charged in deadly Michigan sextortion case of 17-year-old boy appear in court

The two Nigerian men charged in a deadly Michigan sextortion case appeared in court Monday.

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two Nigerian men charged in a deadly Michigan sextortion case of 17-year-old Jordan Demay appeared in court Monday.

Officials say that Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, are facing federal charges in the death of Demay, who took his own life in 2022 after allegedly being tricked online into sending explicit photos of himself.

“I always had this confident feeling that they would find who did this to Jordan,” said Jordan’s mother, Jennifer Buta.

“After they found these guys, indictments happened,” said Jordan’s father, John Demay. “We knew it would be a long process but not quite as fast as it actually happened.”

Demay and Buta were in Grand Rapids, where they finally saw the men who contacted their son one night through Instagram posing as a girl, persuading compromising pictures to be sent. They immediately started demanding money, threatening to send the photos to everyone in his life.

Jordan sent money, but the men would not relent; hours after being contacted by the men, he could not bare it causing the 17-year-old to take his own life.

The feds tracked the men down to Nigeria, arrested them, and extradited them to Michigan to face charges.

“Make no mistake, charges of this type brought against subjects outside of the United States are rare,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Securing extradition of these subjects is even more rare.”

Jordan’s parents did think the people involved would be caught.

“I’m surprised that we’re here already,” Buta said. “I’m happy and grateful for that.”

Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, has also been charged in this case. Extradition proceedings for Robert are underway, and federal officials are optimistic that he will also be extradited.

According to officials, three additional Nigerians are facing charges in Nigeria and moving through the criminal justice system there.

The men face charges of sexually exploiting teens and other young men, including Jordan. They are also being held without bond.

