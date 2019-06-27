Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in 5-year-old's death at motel

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police called to the Inn America motel at 10 a.m. Tuesday found a 5-year-old girl not breathing and a 3-year-old boy suffering from abuse in Redford Township.

The first officer on the scene began CPR on the 5-year-old girl until the Redford Fire Department arrived. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later revealed she suffered multiple blunt force trauma. Her death is considered a homicide. The 3-year-old boy was also transported to a hospital.

Police said the children were at the motel with the mother's boyfriend. The boyfriend, 30, is in custody and so is the mother, who is 26.

Timeline of events

Michael DeShawn Lewis and Steffani Jones were taken into custody that same day in connection with the girl's death.

Thursday, police announced that a 3-year-old boy was also at the motel Tuesday and that they found signs that he had been abused. He was hospitalized.

After 4 p.m. Thursday the mother and her boyfriend were in court on charges of murder and child abuse.

Arraignment

Michael DeShawn Lewis and Steffani Jones appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and child abuse.

Jones was the first to appear via monitor. She faces felony murder charges and a child abuse charge. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. Jones is expected back in court July 9 for a probable cause conference.

She was remanded without bond.

Lewis appeared next and faced similar murder charges and two counts of felony child abuse. He was remanded without bond.

Police detail alleged abuse

In court Thursday, police said an examination of the 5-year-old girl revealed bruises in the girl's back, legs and head. The 3-year-old boy also suffered bruises and there were signs of previous injuries that were healing, according to police.

Police said surveillance video showed Jones leaving the hotel just after 6 a.m. and nobody else entering or leaving the room except for her boyfriend.

Lewis agreed to an interview with police and stated that he and Jones are the only two who ever watch the children. Police said he claimed the injuries found on the children were the result of them being clumsy.

Police said he admitted to using a belt to discipline the children and said that he makes them do squats when they misbehave. Police said the mother stated that the 5-year-old girl was "caught drinking from the toilet in the motel room and was disciplined."

When Jones was interviewed Wednesday, police said she told them she and Lewis had been together for one to two years and that he watches the children while she works. According to police, she admitted that they have domestic incidents multiple times a week and that Lewis hits the children every day with his fist and a belt.

