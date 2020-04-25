Facebook launches ‘Messenger Rooms’ to connect people amid stay-at-home orders
Messenger Rooms will host up to 50 people with no time limit
Facebook is launching a new video calling features to help more people stay connected amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday
Facebook’s new “Messenger Rooms” will host up to 50 people with no time limit for free.
A Facebook user must host the call, but anyone can be invited to join it -- even if they don’t have a Facebook account.
The Messenger Rooms are currently launching with a smaller capacity, but will soon reach the 50-user limit.
RELATED: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends stay-at-home order, with loosened restrictions
Click here to read our latest news on COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.