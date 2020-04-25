Facebook launches ‘Messenger Rooms’ to connect people amid stay-at-home orders

Facebook is launching a new video calling features to help more people stay connected amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Facebook’s new “Messenger Rooms” will host up to 50 people with no time limit for free.

A Facebook user must host the call, but anyone can be invited to join it -- even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

The Messenger Rooms are currently launching with a smaller capacity, but will soon reach the 50-user limit.

