52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

National

Facebook launches ‘Messenger Rooms’ to connect people amid stay-at-home orders

Messenger Rooms will host up to 50 people with no time limit

Priya Mann, Reporter

Tags: Facebook, Video Call, Video Chat, Messenger Rooms, Stay At Home Order, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, National, News, Facebook Messenger

Facebook is launching a new video calling features to help more people stay connected amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

Facebook’s new “Messenger Rooms” will host up to 50 people with no time limit for free.

A Facebook user must host the call, but anyone can be invited to join it -- even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

The Messenger Rooms are currently launching with a smaller capacity, but will soon reach the 50-user limit.

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends stay-at-home order, with loosened restrictions

Click here to read our latest news on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: