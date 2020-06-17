WATCH: Rayshard Brooks deadly shooting timeline

Here’s what happened leading up to and after the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks by police in Atlanta on June 12, 2020.

Watch the timeline video above.

This week, Atlanta police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired after he fatally shot Brooks, 27, on Friday night, and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty. On Saturday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had called for the immediate firing of the officer who opened fire on Brooks and announced that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.