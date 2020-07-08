LIVE STREAM: White House coronavirus task force holds briefing

WASHINGTON – The White House coronavirus task force will host a news conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

You can watch the briefing live in the video player below at 11 a.m.

States across the U.S. have been experiencing significant spikes in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, which is presumed to be related to premature reopening of economies amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday Florida reported an increase of more than 60,000 cases in the span of just one week. In comparison Michigan is reporting a total of 66,000 COVID-19 cases overall.

Other states like Texas and California also reported an increase of around 48,000 COVID-19 cases each in the last week. COVID-19 cases are climbing at a rapid pace in Arizona, Georgia, North and South Carolina and more states.

READ: COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on July 7

Michigan is also reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases -- though the increase is not as dramatic as other states are experiencing. As of Tuesday the state is reporting a total of 66,627 COVID-19 cases and 6,005 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 15,000 per day. After an uptick in recent weeks, hospitalizations declined last week.

As a number of states struggle with a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that she is prepared to shut the state down again if it becomes necessary.

“I want to reengage this economy more than anyone, but I’m not going to do it if it is too risky to do so, and that’s why we’re seeing focus on the epidemiology,” Whitmer said. “I’m not going to be bullied into moving before it’s safe, and if we have to move back, we’re going to.”

Whitmer announced before the Fourth of July weekend that she wouldn’t be moving the Lower Peninsula to phase five of her reopening plan as hoped. She also halted indoor bar services while loosening restrictions on delivery and to-go alcohol beverages.

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since June 22: