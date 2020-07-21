Walmart will be closed Thanksgiving Day amid coronavirus pandemic

Walmart is usually open on Thanksgiving Day.

It’s become a sort of tradition for the company to have its stores remain open on the national holiday as it ramps up “Black Friday” sales.

But this year, things are changing. Walmart’s U.S. stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day amid the coronavirus pandemic, the corporation announced Tuesday. Walmart also announced it will pay out another cash bonus to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., a news release. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. The company said drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and Health and Wellness also will receive a bonus. That adds up to about $428 million bonuses, Walmart said.

