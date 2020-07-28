Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day amid coronavirus pandemic

Best Buy announced Tuesday that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a blog post the company said that its stores will instead begin to offer “more convenient” pick-up locations and deals ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Best Buy’s announcement comes just after both Walmart and Target announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year due to the pandemic.

Many American stores offer a jump-start on “Black Friday” shopping by opening a day early to customers on Thanksgiving Day. As the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic worsens throughout much of the U.S., stores are beginning to rethink their Black Friday plans -- which often include large crowds and chaos.

