Hostess Brands issue recall on certain products due to potential for mold

Consumers asked to discontinue use of certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers®

Hostess Brands, LLC issued a recall notice on Tuesday for certain food products due to a potential for mold.

The company is recalling certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers® due to a potential for mold to develop prior to the labeled best by date.

Officials say the recalled products have been sold at grocery stores, dollar and discount stores, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and distributors across the U.S.

The following Hostess Brands products have been recalled:

ProductItem UPCBatchBest By Date
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)888109110604H062424000 H062524000 H062624000 H062724000 H070724000 H070824000 H070924000 H071024000 H071124000 H072124000 H072224000 H07232400009/07/2020 09/08/2020 09/09/2020 09/10/2020 09/20/2020 09/21/2020 09/22/2020 09/23/2020 09/24/2020 10/04/2020 10/05/2020 10/06/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)888109110604H062624000 H062724000N/A N/A
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)888109010089H062424000 H062624000 H070724000 H070824000 H072224000 H07232400009/07/2020 09/09/2020 09/20/2020 09/21/2020 10/05/2020 10/06/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)888109010089H062424000 H062524000 H062624000 H070824000 H070924000 H072124000 H072224000N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve 3 count case)888109010089H062424000 H062624000 H071124000 H07232400009/07/2020 09/09/2020 09/24/2020 10/06/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)888109110604H061224000 H061324000 H061424000 H06152400008/26/2020 08/27/2020 08/28/2020 08/29/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)888109110604H061524000N/A
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)888109010089H061224000 H061324000 H06142400008/26/2020 08/27/2020 08/28/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)888109010089H061424000 H061524000N/A
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)888109010089H0612240008/26/2020

Consumers are asked to discontinue use of the product and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact customer service at 800-483-7253 between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials say the recall does not affect any other products sold by Hostess Brands.

Click here to read the full recall notice.

