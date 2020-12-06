Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, President Trump says

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president.

Trump said in a tweet Sunday that the former New York City mayor has tested positive for the virus.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

It is currently unclear when exactly Giuliani tested positive or how severe his infection is.

Giuliani has been working with Trump and his campaign to spearhead efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results across the U.S., including in Michigan. On Dec. 2, Giuliani testified before the Michigan House in Lansing, where he continued to raise questions about the election process, even though the state’s results have already been certified.

On the same day, Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists to pressure, even threaten, the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory.

Rudy Giuliani made baseless claims of “massive fraud, all over the country,” which he later restated to a Republican-led legislative committee while pressing legislators to intervene. Just one day prior, Attorney General William Barr declared the Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

The attorney’s visit to Michigan gained national attention -- even more so due to a “Saturday Night Live” spoof that has gone viral.

Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani -- who is a special assistant to Trump -- said he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” the younger Giuliani said in a Nov. 20 tweet disclosing his COVID-19 positive test.

The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 280,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Those infected now also include the vice president, his chief of staff, the White House press secretary, advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.