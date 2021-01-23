Novi Kroger shoppers abuzz over $1 billion winning Mega Millions ticket

NOVI, Mich. – Buzz at a Novi Kroger grew Saturday as news spread of the store’s sale of the winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket.

The suspense over who bought the ticket ate away at shoppers at the Oakland County Kroger.

It could’ve been anyone in the country, but the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is going to someone who likely lives by the Kroger located near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Beck Road.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15.

What would you do with a billion dollars?

“I think I would donate a lot of it,” said one Kroger shopper. “And then I think I’d take a vacation, but I would want to continue to work because I’d go crazy if I just sat at home.”

“That gentleman that said he’d still work? No, he wouldn’t!” said another shopper.

“I’d do something good with the money,” said one shopper. “I’d share it.”

“What would I really do with it? Some good,” another shopper said. “Especially with COVID. I’d help people in need.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.

