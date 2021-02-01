Video of pandas enjoying snow at National Zoo is what you need right now

Why not start your week with a video of giant pandas having a snow day at the National Zoo in Washington DC?

A joyful video posted by the zoo shows giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian slipping and sliding through a snow day and it’s just beautiful:

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

That’s all we got for this article, really. Just watch that video about one million times. Thank us later!