Video of pandas enjoying snow at National Zoo is what you need right now

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Panda snow day at National Zoo.
Why not start your week with a video of giant pandas having a snow day at the National Zoo in Washington DC?

A joyful video posted by the zoo shows giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian slipping and sliding through a snow day and it’s just beautiful:

That’s all we got for this article, really. Just watch that video about one million times. Thank us later!

