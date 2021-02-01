Video of pandas enjoying snow at National Zoo is what you need right now

Why not start your week with a video of giant pandas having a snow day at the National Zoo in Washington DC?
A joyful video posted by the zoo shows giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian slipping and sliding through a snow day and it’s just beautiful:
❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021
. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL
That’s all we got for this article, really. Just watch that video about one million times. Thank us later!
❄️ As snow blanketed Washington, D.C., our animals woke up to a winter wonderland. With this weather event came another significant milestone—giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s first encounter with snow! Keepers say he took a little nip at the fresh powder. 🐾👅#SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/8hYfYuoP5f— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021