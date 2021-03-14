Tracking total COVID cases per state on March 14, 2021

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, an electronic sign advises travelers to wear face masks and practice social distancing while passing through the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. At least for now, U.S. health authorities say after being vaccinated, people should follow the same rules as everybody else about wearing a mask, keeping a 6-foot distance and avoiding crowds even after theyve gotten their second vaccine dose. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

More than 24% of the world’s 119 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of March 14, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on March 14, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse or finger over the state’s bar in the graph.

Note: JHU has not provided data for active COVID cases in the U.S. for the past week. The last active cases update was on March 7 and can be viewed here.

As of March 14 at 3:26 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 29,428,075 -- the highest in the world.

