LIVE STREAM: White House COVID response team holds news briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON – The White House COVID-19 response team is holding a news briefing on Wednesday morning to provide an update on the nation’s pandemic.

The briefing comes as states begin lifting virus restrictions as COVID vaccinations ramp up, and as some states -- like Michigan, New York and New Jersey -- experience another surge in virus spread.

The nation has also just cleared President Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccinations within his first 100 days in office. President Biden is also assembling the next big White House priority, a sweeping $3 trillion package of investments on infrastructure and domestic needs.

