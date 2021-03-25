LIVE STREAM: Biden holds first press conference as president

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden is holding his first formal press conference since taking office on Thursday afternoon.

Since taking office in January of this year, President Biden has delivered live remarks on several occasions, and has answered some reporters’ questions -- but the president has not yet held an official press conference.

Biden is the first chief executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question-and-answer session. He’ll meet with reporters for the nationally televised afternoon event in the East Room of the White House on Thursday afternoon.

The president’s news conference comes amid several challenges facing the country, including a pair of mass shootings, rising international tensions, increasing numbers of migrants crossing the southern border and the ongoing pandemic.

Pressure recently began to mount on Biden after critics raised concerns that the president was intentionally avoiding a formal press conference.

