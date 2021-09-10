Partly Cloudy icon
How new national COVID vaccine, mask mandates impact Metro Detroit’s entertainment venues

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

How new national COVID vaccine, mask mandates impact Metro Detroit’s entertainment venues

DETROIT – The White House has a new plan to fight the spread of COVID.

Sweeping vaccine mandates have been issued for federal workers, government contractors and healthcare workers. The White House is also encouraging states to require the vaccine for school employees and regular testing programs set up in schools.

The full plan can be read below.

All entertainment venues will require vaccinations for entry or a negative test.

A lot of people were caught off guard -- including staff at Ford Field. The mandates were issued Thursday, ahead of the Detroit Lions’ season opener Sunday.

More: Tracking Michigan venues requiring COVID vaccination proof for entry

“This has been a fluid situation throughout the pandemic, and we’re going to continue to follow the lead of local officials,” said Emily Griffin, vice president of marketing for the Lions. “(Biden’s recommendation) is not a requirement at this time, but, again, we’re going to continue following (local officials’) lead.”

More: Detroit Lions official: Ford Field following local COVID guidelines

Officials at the University of Michigan said there won’t be any immediate changes at the Big House, but Michigan State University said they will be reevaluating its COVID protocols.

