Detroit Lions official: Ford Field following local COVID guidelines

DETROIT – The countdown for the Detroit Lions season is on, as the team will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at Ford Field.

Ford Field will welcome fans for the first time since the 2019 Lions season, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Officials announced in July that the stadium would host fans at full capacity for the 2021 season.

However, amid another virus surge, President Joe Biden on Thursday called on large entertainment venues to require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a recent negative COVID test, in order to attend an event. Still, Emily Griffin, vice president of marketing for the Lions, says the stadium is following local health mandates.

“This has been a fluid situation throughout the pandemic, and we’re going to continue to follow the lead of local officials,” Griffin said. “(Biden’s recommendation) is not a requirement at this time, but, again, we’re going to continue following (local officials’) lead.”

All indoor and outdoor capacity restrictions in Michigan were lifted earlier this year, when COVID cases significantly declined in the state. Now, cases are surging across Michigan and the nation once again, driven by the highly contagious delta variant that has now become the dominant COVID strain in the U.S.

Griffin says that Ford Field will be recommending face masks for all visitors, but they will not be required. There will also reportedly be hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

Officials say they are looking forward to welcoming fans back to the stadium for the first time in over a year for the 1 p.m. Sunday game.

