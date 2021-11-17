President Joe Biden visits Detroit to talk EV charging infrastructure

DETROIT – President Joe Biden visited a General Motors plant in Detroit on Wednesday afternoon to talk electric vehicle charging stations.

The President spoke at GM’s Factory ZERO, an all-electric assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck.

“(Biden) will discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure deal delivers for the American people by accelerating the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply chains, reducing emissions to fight the climate crisis, improving air quality, and creating good-paying, union jobs across the country,” reads a statement from the White House.

President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country, an investment he says will go a long way to curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs.

Biden on Wednesday will visit a General Motors plant in Detroit that manufactures electric vehicles. He’ll use the occasion to make the case that the $7.5 billion in the new infrastructure law for electric vehicle chargers will help America get “off the sidelines” on green-energy manufacturing. Currently, the U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle sales is one-third the size of the Chinese EV market.

“It’s a big deal,” Biden declared as he signed the bill into law at a White House ceremony earlier this week.

Republicans — even some of those who voted in favor of the infrastructure package — are criticizing Biden for being preoccupied with electric vehicle technology at a time when Americans are contending with a spike in gasoline and natural gas prices.

