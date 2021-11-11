President Joe Biden to visit General Motors plant in Detroit next week

(Alex Brandon,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit a General Motors plant in Detroit next week.

GM announced that is is welcoming Biden on Wednesday (Nov. 17) to Factory ZERO, an all-electric assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck.

White House officials said Biden will discuss his bipartisan infrastructure deal during the visit.

“He will discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure deal delivers for the American people by accelerating the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply chains, reducing emissions to fight the climate crisis, improving air quality, and creating good-paying, union jobs across the country,” a release says.

GM officials said electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles will be built at Factory ZERO.

Biden last visited Michigan in October, when he rallied support for an infrastructure bill in Howell.