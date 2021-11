Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Watch live coverage as officials provide an update after an SUV drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing multiple people and injuring more than 40 others.

Read more: SUV driver in parade crash may have been fleeing a crime

Watch live at 2 p.m. Monday: