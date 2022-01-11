2022 NACTOY Awards winners: Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit.
Here are the winners:
- Honda Civic -- 2022 North American Car of the Year winner
- Ford Maverick -- 2022 North American Truck of the Year winner
- Ford Bronco -- 2022 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year winner
Here is the full list of 2022 NACTOY finalists:
North American Car of the Year finalists
- Honda Civic (winner)
- Lucid Air
- Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)
North American Truck of the Year finalists
- Ford Maverick (winner)
- Hyundai Santa Cruz
- Rivian R1T
North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists
- Ford Bronco (winner)
- Genesis GV70
- Hyundai IONIQ 5