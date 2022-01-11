2022 NACTOY Awards winners: Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco in Eruption Green. Available equipment shown.

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit.

Here are the winners:

Honda Civic -- 2022 North American Car of the Year winner

Ford Maverick -- 2022 North American Truck of the Year winner

Ford Bronco -- 2022 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year winner

Here is the full list of 2022 NACTOY finalists:

North American Car of the Year finalists

Honda Civic (winner)

Lucid Air

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year finalists

Ford Maverick (winner)

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Rivian R1T

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists