2022 NACTOY Awards winners: Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

2022 Ford Bronco in Eruption Green. Available equipment shown.

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit.

Here are the winners:

  • Honda Civic -- 2022 North American Car of the Year winner
  • Ford Maverick -- 2022 North American Truck of the Year winner
  • Ford Bronco -- 2022 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year winner

Here is the full list of 2022 NACTOY finalists:

North American Car of the Year finalists

  • Honda Civic (winner)
  • Lucid Air
  • Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year finalists

  • Ford Maverick (winner)
  • Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • Rivian R1T

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists

  • Ford Bronco (winner)
  • Genesis GV70
  • Hyundai IONIQ 5

