13 years later: Remains of Brittanee Drexel found in South Carolina, suspect charged

‘I am mourning my beautiful daughter Brittanee’

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. – Remains found in a wooded area in South Carolina have been confirmed to belong to 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, according to police.

Drexel was last seen 13 years ago on April 25, 2009, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina while on spring break. A suspect in the case, Raymond Moody, has been charged with rape, murder and kidnapping, according to police.

Moody is in custody and being held without bond. Prior to this announcement, Moody has been jailed on an obstruction of justice charge. He was previously a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance but law enforcement said there was not enough information to name him as a suspect at that time.

“I am mourning my beautiful daughter Brittanee, as I have for thirteen years,” her mother said. “I am slowly processing everything that has come to light. I have not hidden from commenting or discussing brit case publicly. We do not plan on speaking or answering any questions today.”

