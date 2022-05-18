Live stream: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing after 6-week hiatus

Watch live coverage as the White House Covid-19 Response Team holds a virtual press briefing on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team is holding a briefing after a six-week hiatus.

The briefing comes after the United States reached one million deaths from COVID. The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days, according to the Associated Press.

The virtual press briefing will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (May 18) regarding the pandemic.

Henry Ford Health urges people to take precautions against COVID: ‘We’re in a surge right now’

Henry Ford Health is issuing a warning to its hospitals are they see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there are 87 COVID patients admitted or in the emergency department waiting on an inpatient bed.

Dr. Dennis Cunningham is urging people to move gatherings outdoors as cases have started to surge.

“There is no question that we’re in a surge right now and that if you’re at risk for severe COVID disease, you should certainly wear a mask when you go out and anyone who doesn’t want to get sick wear a mask. That’s the easiest way to stop transmission,” said Cunningham.

The doctor explains that he has his vaccine and boosters and is now starting to wear a mask when going to the grocery stores again.

