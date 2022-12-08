Purina recalls some cans of prescription Pro Plan low fat wet dog food due to labeling error

The mislabeled product contains L4TR6 in the production code.

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is recalling some cans of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food in 13.4 oz cans due to a labeling error.

For a “brief period” on Sept. 15, 2022, cans of a different adult dog food were labeled as PPVD EN Low Fat. The food in the mislabeled can is Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food

Purina said the mislabeled food is safe but is not the intended formula for dogs requiring a prescription PPVD EN Low Fat diet, who may have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.

You can identify the mislabeled product by the UPC (38100 17599), production code (22581159 L4TR6) and “Best Before Sept 2024″ date on the bottom of each PPVD EN Low Fat can.

UPC Code Best by Production Code 38100 17599 (single 13.4 oz can) SEPT2024 22581159 L4TR6

Purina became aware of the issue after several pet owners contacted them after noticing the difference in the texture of the food. The mislabeled product contains chunks in gravy and the correct product is more like a pate in consistency.

There have been no reports of illness or injury and the recall is being done as a precaution. The food was available by prescription only and distributed through veterinary clinics and other retailers able to validate a prescription.

Purina recommends that people with the products discard them and they will replace it.

Anyone with questions can call Purina at 1-800-579-7733 Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. CST or via email at purina.com/contact-us.

