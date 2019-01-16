ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Threats of boycott over Gillette ad
Gillette released a new advertisement Monday based on its slogan "The Best Men Can Be," and people have pretty polarizing opinions on the message of the ad.
Around the country:
- Pennsylvania: A woman who was upset about the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff loss on Sunday attacked her girlfriend and placed the girlfriend's dog in a microwave, police said. Read more.
- St. Louis: Two women were seen twerking on top on an SUV traveling down a St. Louis interstate Monday in a video that has gone viral on social media. Read more.
- Louisiana: Police have arrested three men in the death of Shreveport, Louisiana, police Officer Chatéri Payne, according to a Shreveport police spokesman. Read more.
- Ohio: A doctor is accused of giving potentially fatal doses of pain medication to at least 27 patients who were near death, according to an Ohio hospital. Read more.
Transgender killings in US remain high
Despite an all-time high in trans-visibility, with celebrities such as Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox now mainstream media stars, violence against the community is getting worse, community advocates say.
Father of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect has letter
As more details emerge on Jayme Closs' nearly three months in captivity, the father of the man who allegedly abducted her says he has a letter for her family.
Pence says 'ISIS defeated' on same day as Syria attack
On the same day that an ISIS-claimed attack killed U.S. service members in Syria, Vice President Mike Pence declared that "the caliphate has crumbled and ISIS has been defeated."
Coast Guard service members miss paycheck
Thousands of active duty US Coast Guard service members did not receive their paycheck Tuesday -- the first time in history that US Armed Forces service members were not paid during a lapse in government funding, according to the branch's top official.
More POLITICS headlines:
- FDA has 5 weeks until money runs out for approving drugs
- Pelosi asks Trump to move State of the Union address
- Kirsten Gillibrand to enter 2020 presidential race
- Steve King faces growing pressure to resign, including from GOP
- John Kasich signs with CNN as senior political commentator
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Harvey Weinstein's criminal defense attorney to quit case
- Macaulay Culkin explains his friendship with Michael Jackson
- Jason Reitman to direct new 'Ghostbusters'
- California brewery partners with Metallica to craft Enter Night Pilsner
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.