ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Threats of boycott over Gillette ad

Gillette released a new advertisement Monday based on its slogan "The Best Men Can Be," and people have pretty polarizing opinions on the message of the ad.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Pennsylvania: A woman who was upset about the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff loss on Sunday attacked her girlfriend and placed the girlfriend's dog in a microwave, police said. Read more.

A woman who was upset about the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff loss on Sunday attacked her girlfriend and placed the girlfriend's dog in a microwave, police said. Read more. St. Louis: Two women were seen twerking on top on an SUV traveling down a St. Louis interstate Monday in a video that has gone viral on social media. Read more.

Two women were seen twerking on top on an SUV traveling down a St. Louis interstate Monday in a video that has gone viral on social media. Read more. Louisiana: Police have arrested three men in the death of Shreveport, Louisiana, police Officer Chatéri Payne, according to a Shreveport police spokesman. Read more.

Police have arrested three men in the death of Shreveport, Louisiana, police Officer Chatéri Payne, according to a Shreveport police spokesman. Read more. Ohio: A doctor is accused of giving potentially fatal doses of pain medication to at least 27 patients who were near death, according to an Ohio hospital. Read more.

Transgender killings in US remain high

Despite an all-time high in trans-visibility, with celebrities such as Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox now mainstream media stars, violence against the community is getting worse, community advocates say.

Read about it here.

Father of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect has letter

As more details emerge on Jayme Closs' nearly three months in captivity, the father of the man who allegedly abducted her says he has a letter for her family.

Read about it here.

Pence says 'ISIS defeated' on same day as Syria attack

On the same day that an ISIS-claimed attack killed U.S. service members in Syria, Vice President Mike Pence declared that "the caliphate has crumbled and ISIS has been defeated."

Read about it here.

Coast Guard service members miss paycheck

Thousands of active duty US Coast Guard service members did not receive their paycheck Tuesday -- the first time in history that US Armed Forces service members were not paid during a lapse in government funding, according to the branch's top official.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.