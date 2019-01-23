ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019

Nurse arrested after incapacitated woman gave birth

Phoenix police say a licensed practical nurse has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault in the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term health care facility.

Around the country:

New York: A day after a student reported a comment made during lunchtime at a school in upstate New York, three men and a teen were arrested and charged with plotting to attack a Muslim community about 200 miles away. Read more.

Student in viral video says he respects Native American elder

Nick Sandmann says he doesn't owe anyone an apology, but he respects Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips, with whom he faced off in Washington D.C. and he'd be willing to engage in dialogue with him.

LA teachers return to classrooms after 6-day strike

Los Angeles teachers will return to their classrooms Wednesday after a six-day strike ended late Tuesday with teachers and staff throwing their support behind a new agreement.

Deaths of Saudi sisters in New York found to be suicide

The deaths of two Saudi sisters whose bodies were discovered on the banks of New York's Hudson River last October were a double suicide, medical examiners have concluded.

