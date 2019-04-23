Oakland County restaurant worker to be sentenced for fatal drunken driving crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County restaurant worker, who pleaded no contest to charges in connection with a suspected drunken driving crash that left one of his coworkers dead and another seriously injured, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Alexander Munch, 21, of Troy, was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a felony with a sentence of up to 15 years, and one count of operating while intoxicated causing injury, a felony with a maximum five-year sentence.

A no contest plea is the same as a guilty plea in Michigan.

Munch is accused of drunkenly crashing into a utility pole at 12:10 p.m. June 10, 2018 in Rochester Hills. His coworker, Talon Dawson, 21, of Troy, was killed. The crash happened on eastbound South Boulevard near Fredmoore Drive. Investigators said Munch was driving a 1988 Dodge Daytona east on South Boulevard when he crossed to the other side of the road, went through a ditch and crashed into a utility pole.

A 55-year-old Rochester Hills man in the back seat was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in critical condition.

Munch and the others were employees at Loccino Italian Grill and Bar in Troy.

