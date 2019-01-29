Oakland University will be closed Wednesday due to cold temperatures

An Oakland University student said she was sexually assaulted by a man near the Elliott Tower on main campus on Sept. 24, 2017. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Oakland University will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, due to safety concerns associated with frigid temperatures, according to the university.

The university will remain closed until noon Thursday, Jan. 31. Kresge Library, which is usually open 24 hours a day, will be closed during the same time period.

Here's the rest of the statement from Oakland University:

Campus community members are advised that evening courses and campus activities today, Tuesday, January 29, will take place as scheduled.

In accordance with Policy 482 - University Closing, all classes and activities at the University's main campus and at OU Macomb will be cancelled on Wednesday and early Thursday unless otherwise specified, and all but essential University operations will cease.

The University is scheduled to resume normal operations at noon on Thursday. All employees are expected to report at that time unless other arrangements are made with supervisors.

Resident students are advised that both the Vandenberg and Hillcrest cafeterias will remain in operation while the rest of the University is closed.

.@ouhousing cafeterias will be open during the closure. The OC will be closed with the University and will reopen for dining at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, January 31. — Oakland University (@oaklandu) January 29, 2019

