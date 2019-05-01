Former Metro Detroit music promoter Russ Gibb dies at 87

DETROIT - Grande Ballroom's Russ Gibb died Tuesday at the age of 87, according to the Grande Ballroom.
Gibb has been in declining health for some years and was receiving care in a local nursing home.
Gibb was a former concert promoter and media personality from Dearborn. He was also a teacher and is most well-known for booking famous music acts at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit.
He brought in acts such as MC5, Stooges, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.
