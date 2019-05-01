Obits

Former Metro Detroit music promoter Russ Gibb dies at 87

Known for booking famous music acts at Grande Ballroom

By Kayla Clarke

Photographer Tom Wright and Russ Gibb (WDIV)

DETROIT - Grande Ballroom's Russ Gibb died Tuesday at the age of 87, according to the Grande Ballroom.

Gibb has been in declining health for some years and was receiving care in a local nursing home.

Gibb was a former concert promoter and media personality from Dearborn. He was also a teacher and is most well-known for booking famous music acts at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit.

He brought in acts such as MC5, Stooges, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.

The Grande Ballroom shared a "Russ Gibb Remembered" article. Read that here.

