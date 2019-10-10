Person of interest in fatal Detroit stabbing while EMS were in home arrested in Wisconsin

DETROIT - Detroit police said a person of interest wanted in connection with a Sept. 21 fatal stabbing was taken into custody Wednesday in Wisconsin.

Police said Darius Calhoun, 26, was taken into custody in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

What happened

Romaira Washington was stabbed to death in a house while paramedics helped her boyfriend in another room.

Police said Romaira Washington's boyfriend was arguing with his son in the house on Arizona Street, near the intersection of John R. Street and McNichols Road. The son left, then returned and killed Washington, police said.

GoFundMe: Burial Expenses For Romaira Washington

Police believe six first responders were in the home when Washington, a mother of five, was killed. They were helping her boyfriend, who was apparently having a heart attack, officials said.

"That’s kind of cowardly to me. I know they are not the police, but what does it take for you to step up and help. What does it take? You watched her get murdered. You watched that," said Leslie Washington, Romaira Washington's mother.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said he couldn't comment because the investigation is ongoing.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the department is investigating.

"We are now learning some disturbing details," Craig said. "We have opened an investigation."

