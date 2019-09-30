Police investigate after mother found shot, killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened Monday morning on Santa Rosa Drive near Livernois Avenue, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives are heading the investigation into the young mother's death. Police said the woman was found around 4:40 a.m. Monday outside a home on Santa Rosa Drive.

The woman is in her 20s, police said. She was found on the ground with car keys next to her and two gunshot wounds to her body, according to officials.

Police searched the area for clues. They're not identifying the woman or offering any additional information.

Family members and friends of the woman believe the shooting was sparked by a domestic incident, police said.

The woman leaves behind a small child, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.