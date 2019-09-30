Young mother of 1-year-old girl shot, killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A young mother was fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened on the 14000 block of Santa Rosa Drive at 4:43 a.m. Monday. Homicide detectives will be heading the investigation into her death as the search for a killer continues.

Khadijah Morrison, 23, was found on the ground, with her keys lying beside her, after being shot twice near her 2009 Dodge Avenger. She is the mother of a 1-year-old girl.

Police had the scene cleared by midmorning. Family and friends of the victim were inconsolable. There are tributes to Morrison are on social media and her friends are expressing their sadness over her death.

Police said she may have been killed by a man with whom she was romantically involved, however they are not releasing many details as the investigation is in its early stages.

