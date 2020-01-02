37ºF

Julian Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic primary race

Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
WASHINGTON – Former Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Thursday.

Castro made the announcement in a campaign video, which was first published by The New York Times.

