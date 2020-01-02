Julian Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic primary race
WASHINGTON – Former Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Thursday.
Castro made the announcement in a campaign video, which was first published by The New York Times.
It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020
I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC
