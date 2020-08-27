LIVE STREAM: President Trump speaks at Republican National Convention Day 4

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

President Trump delivers his acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention. Other speakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Watch live coverage below at 8 p.m.: