Politics

LIVE STREAM: President Trump speaks at Republican National Convention Day 4

Live coverage at 8 p.m.

Tags: 2020 RNC, 2020 Republican National Convention, Donald Trump, 2020 Election, Politics, Nikki Haley, Jim Jordan
President Donald Trump speaks on stage during the first day of the Republican National Committee convention, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

President Trump delivers his acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention. Other speakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Watch live coverage below at 8 p.m.:

