Michigan Gov. Whitmer makes appointments to the Office of Children’s Ombudsman, Michigan Public Service Commission

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Suzanna Shkreli will serve as Director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman (OCO) and Katherine L. Peretick will serve as a Commissioner with the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Suzanna Shkreli

Shkreli currently works as as deputy legal counsel in the Executive Office of the Governor.

Before her time in the governor’s office, she worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office in the Child Protection Unit. She prosecuted crimes against children involving physical and sexual abuse.

She also conducted training for law enforcement officials throughout Albania on Crime Victims’ Rights on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Prosecutorial Development and Training (OPDAT).

Suzy is a tough, whip-smart public servant who has spent years working on behalf of the children of Michigan, and she has served as a key member of my team as we have worked to protect all Michiganders from the COVID-19 pandemic this year. While she will be sorely missed in my office, I and everyone on our team know that Suzy is the right person to serve as Director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Shkreli represents the governor on the Human Trafficking Commission and the Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Tracking and Reporting Commission.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Oakland University and earned her Juris Doctor degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

Shkreli will succeed Judge Lisa McCormick, who was appointed to the 30th Circuit Court of Ingham County. She will serve for a term commencing January 4, 2021. As Director, Shkreli will serve as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet.

It has been an honor to serve the people of Michigan in my role as Deputy Legal Counsel to Governor Whitmer. I am humbled and grateful to the Governor for the opportunity to continue my work on behalf of the children of our state. Protecting Michigan’s children is a tremendous responsibility, and I am deeply committed to the mission of this office. Suzanna Shkreli

The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Katherine L. Peretick

Peretick currently works as the director of engineering for NRStor, Inc., an energy storage project developer.

Before her current position, she was a project engineering manager with General Compression, a grid-scale energy storage technology company. She has also worked as a mechanical engineer with Vestas Wind Systems A/S in Denmark, India and Portland, Oregon, and was a member of their Leadership Development Program.

Katherine is an independent thinker whose deep understanding of energy storage, renewable energy, and smart grid systems will help Michigan benefit from the changes taking place in the energy sector. Katherine is more than qualified to work on behalf of Michiganders at the Commission. She will bring a fresh perspective and deep private sector leadership experience to the role and will be a tremendous asset for our state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

She is vice president of Advancing Women in Energy and a member of Michigan Clean Energy Leaders.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Engineering in Energy Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Katherine will be the first engineer in recent memory to serve as a member of the Michigan Public Service Commission. Her background and significant expertise in energy innovation will be a great addition to the Commission and will better enable it to fulfill its mission of protecting the public by ensuring safe, reliable, and accessible energy and telecommunications services at reasonable rates for Michigan’s resident. MPSC Chairman Dan Scripps

Peretick is succeeding Sally Talberg, who has resigned to join the board of directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

She will serve for a term commencing January 4, 2021 and expiring July 2, 2021.

I’m sincerely honored to have the opportunity to join the Michigan Public Service Commission and continue the great work being done to ensure safe, reliable, and accessible energy and telecommunications services with long-term affordability. I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy of former Chairman Sally Talberg’s dedication to fair and balanced regulation in conjunction with continuing Commissioner Phillips and Chairman Scripps. Katherine L. Peretick

The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

