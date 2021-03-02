Live stream: Michigan SOS to hold briefing on completion of 2020 election audits

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses the state in Lansing, Mich., accompanied by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, background. Just like we have seen a lot of legislators making ill-advised decisions to hold hearings that ended up being more political theater than policy debates, we can similarly expect legislators to further this hyper-partisan agenda to restrict the vote, says Benson, a Democrat. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a virtual press conference on the completion of all election audits Tuesday, March 2.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Michigan garnered national headlines after former President Donald Trump made false claims about election results in Detroit.

Trump and other Republicans called for a recount of election results in key battleground states including Michigan.

Trump was impeached a second time for incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol that his critics say were sparked by false election claims.

