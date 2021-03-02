Live stream: Michigan SOS to hold briefing on completion of 2020 election audits

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a virtual press conference on the completion of all election audits Tuesday, March 2.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Michigan garnered national headlines after former President Donald Trump made false claims about election results in Detroit.
Trump and other Republicans called for a recount of election results in key battleground states including Michigan.
Trump was impeached a second time for incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol that his critics say were sparked by false election claims.