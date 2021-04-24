Cloudy icon
Politics

DNC Chair weighs in on recent Michigan political controversies

Grant Hermes
, Anchor/Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison weighed in as Michigan’s politics gained attention in the national spotlight.

Starting with the controversial election bills in Lansing that mirror pushes in Republican-controlled states across the country.

Supporters of the bills claim they aren’t meant to target voters, but shore up elections.

“That’s a bunch of hooey. Integrity means it’s about honesty and the only thing that we know that they’re honest about is that they are trying to steal elections,” Harrison said. “They’re trying to make it much more difficult.”

Harrison -- whose grandfather was a police officer in Detroit for 40 years -- also weighed in on a controversial tweet from Rep. Rashida Tlaib that called for an end to policing.

