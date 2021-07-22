Ex-police chief James Craig says ‘I’m running’ after announcing exploratory committee for Michigan governor

The former chief of the Detroit police said on Wednesday that he is running for Michigan governor after announcing that he has formed a candidate committee to start raising funds in preparation for the state’s upcoming gubernatorial race.

Ex-Detroit police Chief James Craig made the announcement on Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying “I’m running.”

Craig announced Wednesday that a candidate committee has been formed in his name as a “first step” toward his run for governor of Michigan in the 2022 election. The “Chief James Craig for Governor Exploratory Committee” will explore the prospect of Craig running for Michigan governor, while allowing him to raise and spend money for the campaign.

Rumors began circulating in May that the former police chief was considering a political career following his retirement from the Detroit Police Department. Craig retired on June 1 after serving as Chief of Detroit police for eight years and working in law enforcement for 44 years.

Last week, Craig teased an “important announcement” while on Fox News with Tucker Carlson. He delivered his first political speech in Jackson County at the beginning of July, in which he was critical of Whitmer and U.S. reps. Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib.

Craig says that his “life experiences” have led him to vote Republican, saying he voted for former President Donald Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Craig’s is the biggest name to enter the race against Gov. Whitmer so far.

The Michigan Information Research Service reported that former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has also been approached about running for Michigan governor.