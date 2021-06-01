Ahead of retirement, Detroit Police Chief James Craig looks back at the last 44 years

DETROIT – Soon-to-be retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig looks back on his decorated career, capping off a profession spanning over four decades.

“I love Detroiters. I love the men and women who serve both the sworn and civilian. I love them,” Craig said. “As I always say, the last eight years have been the best time of my entire career, wonderful time. I’ve met great people.”

Although the chief has worked in other cities -- Los Angeles, Portland and Cincinnati -- Detroit is the place where it all began.

READ: Detroit police chief James Craig reflects on his career ahead of retirement

Ad

READ: Detroit mayor names James White interim police chief

“June 1977, I sat at the training academy, excited about the future -- 19 years old. And here I am 44 years later, having gone full circle,” he said.

And while that may have been the beginning, Chief Craig’s story isn’t over just yet. It’s well known by now that he may be exploring other options of public servitude, this time in possibly a political office.

“It’s no secret that a number of people have approached me for seeking office here in the state of Michigan. That’s something I’m reflecting on,” he said.

But whatever happens, Craig said the best is yet to come.

“Let’s just say I’m excited about the next phase of my professional career, whatever that may be. And I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Ad

Craig did tease at an upcoming official announcement to be made. No further details were released on the announcement.

READ: DPD 1st Assistant Chief Lashinda T. Stair to retire after 25 years of service

READ: A look at who could run against Gov. Whitmer in 2022