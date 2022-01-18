Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds roundtable discussions to help improve education

Michigan officials put $17 billion into education in the 2022 budget, but the need is much larger than that.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding listening sessions with educators across the state for more input on how to improve the situation.

Teachers and mental health providers have told the governor that there is plenty of need and not enough resources.

One of the teachers who attended Tuesday’s early session was from Oxford High School and they asked for help.

Social studies teacher Lauren Jasinski said she has nearly 200 students in class, 50 for tutoring and her own family. She said she is feeling pulled in too many directions.

“If there is something that can be done to preserve and protect and reduce class size, I think that we could really trust the professionals to do what we know how to do,” Jasinski said.

Whitmer spoke in a press briefing after the listening session.

“Having smaller class sizes, more counselors in the schools -- are pieces to make sure our kids are getting the kind of education we need and teachers get the kinds of support they need to be successful,” Whitmer said.

The Michigan Democratic Party complicated matters for Whitmer in a Facebook post about schooling that it shared and deleted over the weekend.

“Not sure where this ‘parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids’ is originating, but parents do have the option to choose to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire. The purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.” Michigan Democratic Party (Facebook post that has been deleted)

Whitmer said she believes education needs to be collaborative between the parents, school districts and the Department of Education.

“We have deleted a post that ignored the important role parents play—and should play—in Michigan public schools. Parents need to have a say in their children’s education, end of story. The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates.” Michigan Democratic Party

